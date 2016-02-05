Bringing The World Home To You

Billy The Kid Is On The Loose

Published February 5, 2016 at 7:21 AM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news that Billy the Kid is on the loose - or, as he's better known at the University of Iowa, William the Goat. William is one of 14 goats owned by the school. He escaped last Friday. There have been several spottings, but authorities can't pin him down. This being 2016, William of course has his own Twitter account. Last night, he posted, thanks for all the well wishes - it's cold out, but this goat's heart is warm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

