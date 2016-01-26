Bringing The World Home To You

Spanish Bullfighter Takes His Daughter To Work

Published January 26, 2016 at 7:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Take Your Daughter to Work Day is great. Calling it take your daughters and sons to work -even better. Francisco Rivera Ordonez went a step beyond. He is a Spanish bullfighter who took his daughter to work. He posted a photo showing him waving the red cape at a passing bull with one hand while holding his 5-month-old daughter in the other. He was criticized, but he says it's a step for gender equality. His father took him bullfighting the same way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

