Connecticut School Changes Colors Of Graduation Gowns

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a step forward in graduation gown equality. Glastonbury High School in Connecticut is changing gowns. Boys used to wear blue. Girls wore white. The two colors look great in past graduation photos, but to some it felt like baby colors. Should it really have to be pink for girls and blue for boys? On a request from the school's Gay-Straight Alliance Club, the school will blend its colors. Everybody will now wear blue gown with a white sash for style. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.