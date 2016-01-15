Bringing The World Home To You

First Graders Send Letters To Cheer Up Vikings' Kicker

Published January 15, 2016 at 6:54 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some first-graders in Minnesota were given a pen pal, Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh. Walsh, we should remember, missed a short field goal, knocking his team out of the playoffs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Walsh's kick is up, and it is no good. He missed it. Are you kidding me? The season can't end like that.

GREENE: The students sent Walsh letters to cheer him up. One said, don't worry. It's just a game. Walsh was so touched he came to their school north of Minneapolis to thank the kids in person. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition