'Boston Globe' Employees Help Deliver Papers

Published January 4, 2016 at 7:12 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Boston Globe switched to a new delivery company last week, and subscribers started complaining about missing papers. So before dawn on Sunday morning, dozens of The Globe's reporters and editors fanned out and delivered the papers themselves. They carried flashlights and GPS. And in the case of reporter Josh Miller, he arrived at the Statehouse toting a stack of papers and a suit for his next bit of work - an interview. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

