Documenting The History Of Connecticut River Log Drives

Published November 27, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
Log drives on the Connecticut River lasted into the 1940s, but the last major drive was in 1915. (Vermont Historical Society)
This year marks the centennial of the last log drives on the Connecticut River. From the late 1800s to the early 1900s, logs up to 30 feet long were floated 300 miles downriver to sawmills in Massachusetts and Connecticut to build the cities of 19th century New England.

Jon Kalish brought Here & Now this story about two Vermonters who are keeping the history alive by chronicling the history of the drives.

Reporter

  • Jon Kalish, New York-based radio reporter, writer and producer.

