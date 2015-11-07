Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

(LAUGHTER)

B.J. Leiderman composed our theme. Our program was produced by Miles Doornbos. Technical direction from Lorna White. Or CFO is Ann NGuyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. The executive producer of WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME is Mr. Michael Danforth.

Now, panel, what debate demands will the Democrats make? Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: A porta potty and/or Depends.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Bernie Sanders will demand a hairbrush. Hillary will demand a ban on all words that end in Ozzie and Lincoln Chafee will demand that his wife wake him up from his nap when the debate comes on TV.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The Democratic candidates as a group have insisted that for the first 10 minutes of the debate broadcast the network show clips from the most recent Republican debate.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Amy Dickinson, Peter Grosz and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

