Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Margaret Thatcher's Outfits To Go To The Highest Bidder

Published November 5, 2015 at 7:01 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As Britain's prime minister, Margaret Thatcher was known for both her intimidating politics and style of dress, especially her hard leather handbags. During Cabinet meetings, the Iron Lady reached into her handbag so often for political ammunition that her verbal beatings became known as handbagging. Thatcher's bags, outfits and other belongings will go up for auction in December. But unlike her politics, the prices likely won't be too conservative. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition