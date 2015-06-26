A Conversation With San Antonio's First Black Female Mayor

On his final day broadcasting from Texas, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson sits down with San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor, who took the oath of office this week.

He asks her about San Antonio’s rapid growth, housing prices, a controversy over an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects members of the LGBT community, and the recent departure of the ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft from San Antonio.

Taylor won reelection this month, after serving as interim mayor since last summer, when Julian Castro left the position to serve in the Obama administration. It makes San Antonio the largest city in America to elect an African-American female mayor.

Guest

Ivy Taylor, mayor of San Antonio. She tweets @IvyRTaylor.

