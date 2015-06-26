Bringing The World Home To You

A Conversation With San Antonio's First Black Female Mayor

Published June 26, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Ivy Taylor was initially appointed as interim mayor of San Antonio, following Julian Castro's departure to serve in the Obama administration. She won reelection on June 13, 2015. (Facebook)
Ivy Taylor was initially appointed as interim mayor of San Antonio, following Julian Castro's departure to serve in the Obama administration. She won reelection on June 13, 2015.

On his final day broadcasting from Texas, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson sits down with San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor, who took the oath of office this week.

He asks her about San Antonio’s rapid growth, housing prices, a controversy over an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects members of the LGBT community, and the recent departure of the ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft from San Antonio.

Taylor won reelection this month, after serving as interim mayor since last summer, when Julian Castro left the position to serve in the Obama administration. It makes San Antonio the largest city in America to elect an African-American female mayor.

