Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

66 Surfers On A Single Board Break Surfing Record

Published June 22, 2015 at 7:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green sitting comfortably maybe about 5, 6 feet from Steve here in the studio not at all crowded like a surfboard was over the weekend in Huntington Beach, Calif. Sixty-six surfers crammed onto a single longboard and stood up together for more than 10 seconds, yes, while riding a wave. Thousands cheering on the beach saw a new Guinness World Record set for most people on a surf board. Never mind the board was 42 feet long, and it looked more like the people were riding on a boat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition