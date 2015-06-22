66 Surfers On A Single Board Break Surfing Record

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green sitting comfortably maybe about 5, 6 feet from Steve here in the studio not at all crowded like a surfboard was over the weekend in Huntington Beach, Calif. Sixty-six surfers crammed onto a single longboard and stood up together for more than 10 seconds, yes, while riding a wave. Thousands cheering on the beach saw a new Guinness World Record set for most people on a surf board. Never mind the board was 42 feet long, and it looked more like the people were riding on a boat. It's MORNING EDITION.