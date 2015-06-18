Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Swiss Ambassador Wants Diplomatic Immunity From Golf Balls

Published June 18, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Diplomats from Switzerland want diplomatic immunity from golf balls. The Swiss ambassador to Venezuela lives near the third hole of a golf course and put up a sign. It says, if stray golf balls fly into the residence, that could violate the Vienna Convention. The treaty assures diplomats can work without harassment. Venezuela's Golf Association says stray shots do not violate international law and stopped short of promising to avoid them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition