Fresh Air Weekend: 'Inside Out,' Shamir Bailey And 'The End Of Plenty'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

It's All In Your Head: Director Pete Docter Gets Emotional In 'Inside Out': The new film illustrates the inner workings of an 11-year-old's mind. Her emotions — Sadness, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Joy — are the stars, voiced by the likes of Amy Poehler and Louis Black.

Shamir Bailey Invites Everyone In, With Plenty Of Pop Star Potential:The young singer and songwriter lets his voice soar on his debut album, Ratchet. Rock critic Ken Tucker says it's one of the year's most striking collections, full of energy and optimism.

As Global Population Grows, Is The Earth Reaching The 'End Of Plenty'?: In his new book journalist Joel Bourne says humanity is facing a major problem: The world is running out of food. There are promising developments to meet the threat, he says, but time is running out.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

