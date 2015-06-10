Bringing The World Home To You

Therapy Dog Loses License Over Costume

Published June 10, 2015 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Therapy dogs have one job, cheer people up. And Chopper the Biker Dog could hardly be more amusing. The tiny terrier rides a toy Harley into senior centers and schools wearing a leather vest, bandanna and goggles. His gray snout looks just like a handlebar moustache. Now the getup has cost him his therapy certification. The agency Pet Partners calls costumes a hazard. His owner told ABC News, it's not a costume; it's Chopper. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

