The Allowed Carry-On Size May Soon Shrink

Published June 10, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
American Airlines flight attendant Renee Schexnaildre demonstrates the overhead baggage area during a media preview of the airline's new Boeing 737-800 jets, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. (Donna McWilliam/AP)
The International Air Transport Association, a trade association, unveiled a new size guideline on Tuesday for carry-on bags on airplanes that would be significantly smaller than the bags allowed on many U.S. airlines.

A number of international airlines have already adopted the new guidelines, which are non-binding. Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes a look at the new sizes with CNN business reporter Maggie Lake.

The new suggested carry-on size is 21.5 x 13.5 x 7.5 inches, compared to a current average of 22 x 14 x 9 inches.

Guest

  • Maggie Lake, business anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She tweets @maggielake.

