Japanese Author Builds Monument To Honor Dead Insects

Published June 9, 2015 at 6:42 AM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro. In Japan, Takeshi Yoro is a best-selling author and insect obsessive. A few years ago, he was in a movie called "Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo." And now he has created a new monument at a Japanese Temple. It shows a man with his head bent bowing to a massive beetle crawling over a rock. Yoro tells the Kyodo News agency he hopes the monument will console the souls of all the dead insects he's collected. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition