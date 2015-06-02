Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Snack Food Trail Leads Police In Iowa To Suspected Burglar

Published June 2, 2015 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Criminals usually try to cover their tracks. This one left a little trail. Police in the college town of Iowa City, Iowa, say they responded to a break-in at a convenience store. They found a shattered window and the culprit nowhere in sight. But the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports they discovered a trail of snack food leading about 300 feet away to 20-year-old Francisco Jacob Munoz. At the end of it, police say his shirt was covered in nacho cheese. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition