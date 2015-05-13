What’s New Is Old At The TV Upfronts

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans is in New York this week at the TV Upfronts and joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about how next season, the hot thing seems to be reviving old shows.

NBC is bringing back “Coach” and “Heroes.” Meanwhile, Fox is doing a television version of “Minority Report” and “The X-Files.” Eric Deggans, though, is most excited about ABC bringing the Muppets to network television for the first time in nearly 20 years.

[Youtube]

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.