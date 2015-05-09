Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who's going to announce they're running for president and shock us all? Mike Birbiglia.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: Obama will run again proving that all email forwards from my dad are true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: I think Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are both going to declare they're running, and everyone's going to think it's going to be this incredible race, and then it's just going to fizzle.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: One man who could defeat any and all opponents no matter how powerful, Genghis Khan and his obvious vice presidential running mate James Kahn.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of them enter the race, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mike Birbiglia, the amazing Jessi Kline, the equally amazing Peter Grosz. Thanks to everyone at NYC. Thanks to everyone here at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Thanks to you for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Chicago.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.