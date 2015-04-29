Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Thrown Mango Bonks Venezuela's President In The Head

Published April 29, 2015 at 7:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This could've been worse. Venezuela's president was driving a bus. He's a former bus driver, stressing his humble roots. As he drove through a crowd, a woman threw a mango, striking President Nicolas Maduro in the head. The mango was a message. It was inscribed, call me. The woman wanted help finding an apartment. And instead of having her arrested, Maduro approved one. That brings us to the moral of our story - speak fruit to power. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition