Colorado State Patrol Nabs Literary Litterbug

Published April 27, 2015 at 7:26 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Colorado State Patrol says it's cracked the case of the literary litter bug. The suspect's accused of dumping more than 600 books along a stretch of highway near Boulder. A patrolman spotted the man tossing books out of his car. He said he was stuck with the used books after a bookstore closed. And in a pun-filled press release, the state patrol said we threw the book at him and hope that's the final chapter in this annoying story. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition