Cheers! 170-Year-Old Champagne Recovered From Shipwreck

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Turns out the cool bottom of the sea is a great place to preserve champagne. One-hundred-and-seventy-year-old bottles were found in a shipwreck in the Baltic Sea, some from France's most prestigious houses. The find offered researchers a rare chance to compare old champagne to new. One discovery - it had a lot more sugar to please the era's sweet tooth. In fact, chemical analysis showed the antique bottles of bubbly had up to seven times more sugar than Coke.