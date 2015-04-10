German Student Tries To Use FOI Law To His Advantage

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of the public's right to know. Germany, like the U.S., has freedom of information laws. The government is not supposed to keep secrets without a good reason. A German student used his state's law to request access to his final exam before the test date. The Guardian reports that he is not likely to succeed because the state can say no. But German officials are promising an answer by the deadline, April 21. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.