Jack Nicklaus Gets Hole-In-One During Masters Contest

Published April 9, 2015 at 6:31 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There are plenty of young hotshots in pro golf. Yesterday, they were all showed up by a legend. At Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, Jack Nicklaus made a hole-in-one for the first time since he started playing in the PGA Tour 54 years ago. Today, Nicklaus makes a ceremonial tee shot to kick off the Masters tournament. If that one goes in, maybe he'll think about coming out of retirement. What do you think? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition