Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Who Takes 3,000 Photos Of NYC's Doors?

By Linton Weeks
Published March 10, 2015 at 10:48 AM EDT

Street View: New York City's Doors: A Special Research Project of NPR History Dept.

A door is for closing. And for opening.

From the doorkeeper-to-God in Psalms to the wild night outside the door in King Lear to Charlie Rich getting Behind Closed Doors, the door is the ampersand between here & there.

It is the gateway and the getaway.

Often a door is an opening to the future — the doors of Let's Make A Deal! for example, Tiffany, what's behind Door Number Three? And Dante's entryway to Hell: "All Hope Abandon, Ye Who Enter Here."

But while clicking through the online exhibit Doors, NYC –- which includes more than 3,000 photos of the city's doorways taken by Roy Colmer in the mid-1970s –- we couldn't help but think of those doors as portals to the past.

And of Colmer's camera as still another kind of door that allows our imaginations to step into an ever-receding past.

So NPR History Dept. asked NPR multimedia producer extraordinaire Claire O'Neill to delve into these doors and she returned with

Street View: New York City's Doors: A Special Research Project of NPR History Dept.

Follow me @NPRHistoryDept; lead me by writing lweeks@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
See stories by Linton Weeks