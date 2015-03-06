'Mockingjay' Director: 'I Love The Book. We Made This For The Fans.'

The highest grossing movie of 2014, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” comes out on DVD and Blu-ray today. We revisit Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson’s November conversation with director Francis Lawrence about the rewards and challenges of bringing such beloved books to the screen. Lawrence also directed two other films in the series: “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay – Part 2.”

Guest

Francis Lawrence, director of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.” He tweets @Hibbits.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.