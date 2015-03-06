Bringing The World Home To You

Families Stage 'Sled-In' Protests On Capitol Hill

Published March 6, 2015 at 6:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. When it snows in the nation's capital, Capitol Hill becomes prime sledding territory. But for years, the Capitol police kept it off limits. During yesterday's snowstorm, sledders decided they'd had enough, and they staged a sled-in. They brought protest signs. On social media, they rallied around the hash tag #SledFreeOrDie. And the protest worked. Capitol police decided to let the sledders stay - just goes to show the power of civil dis-snow-obedience. Yes, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition