Philadelphia Police Commissioner On Policing And Ferguson
After months of anticipation, the United States Justice Department has released a scathing report on the Ferguson Police Department, following the death last year of a young unarmed black man by a white police officer.
The report comes just a few days after the White House Task Force on 21st Century Policing presented guidelines for law enforcement across the country.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey, who co-chaired the task force, speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the Ferguson report and policing in the 21st Century.
- Charles H. Ramsey, police commissioner for the city of Philadelphia. He tweets @PPDCommish.
