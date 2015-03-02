Bringing The World Home To You

Revisiting The Pre-WWII Chinese Nightclubs With Author Lisa See

Published March 2, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
A promotional playbill from the Forbidden City nightclub, which was in business from the late 1930s to the late 1950s. (Wikimedia Commons)
Last year, Chinese American author Lisa See spoke with us about her latest book, “China Dolls.” The book tells the story of popular Chinese nightclubs in San Francisco in the late 1930s.

With the release of the paperback edition of the novel this week, we revisit Here & Now host Robin Young’s conversation with Lisa See.

Guest

  • Lisa See, author. Her latest book is “China Dolls.”

