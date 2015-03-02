Revisiting The Pre-WWII Chinese Nightclubs With Author Lisa See

Last year, Chinese American author Lisa See spoke with us about her latest book, “China Dolls.” The book tells the story of popular Chinese nightclubs in San Francisco in the late 1930s.

With the release of the paperback edition of the novel this week, we revisit Here & Now host Robin Young’s conversation with Lisa See.

Guest

Lisa See, author. Her latest book is “China Dolls.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.