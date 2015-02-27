Young Singers Beat The Odds To Sing With National Honor Choir

Tonight and tomorrow, 1,200 students from across the country will perform with the National Children’s Honor Choir in Salt Lake City.

It’s one of the most prestigious junior choruses in the country. Among them will be three students from a school in southwest Denver, where more than three-quarters of the kids qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Jenny Brundin of Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio sat down with the trio of young singers at the Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy for a lively discussion about singing: why they do it and how it’s affected their lives.

Jenny Brundin, education reporter at CPR.

