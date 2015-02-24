Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

When The Goal Of An Email Is To Stir A Sense Of Dread

Published February 24, 2015 at 7:40 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Virginia Heffernan and Paul Ford are sending each other bogus e-mails - messages you would hate to receive at work. They publish them on Medium.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And she writes, can you give me a quick call?

INSKEEP: He replies with codes for a recurring conference call.

MONTAGNE: She announces he missed the Aetna enrollment period.

INSKEEP: He sends a sign-up sheet for office massage circle.

MONTAGNE: She tops that with a memo on shared sacrifice. He will no longer be paid.

INSKEEP: Sort of romantic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition