Is That A Seal? No, It's A Man Who Collapsed In The Snow

Published February 18, 2015 at 6:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Nova Scotia, 73-year-old Gerald Whitman crashed his car in a blizzard. Being of good Canadian stock, he figured he'd walk. After all, he told the CBC, he had his good mittens and his hat with the ear flaps. But he collapsed in the snow. Charlie Parker was out shoveling and saw something in the snow - maybe a seal, he thought. It was Whitman, face-down. He brought the man to his home to warm up and wait for an ambulance, which took a little while since they had to send a plow first. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

