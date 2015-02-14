PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it's time to move on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players has 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: P.J. and Roxanne each have three. Tom has two.

SAGAL: OK, Tom, you're in third place. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. After a series of overnight talks, Russia agreed to a possible cease-fire with blank.

TOM BODETT: Ukraine.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Ashton Carter as the new blank.

BODETT: Secretary of Defense.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, John Kerry said that the nuclear talks with blank would not be extended a third time.

BODETT: Iran.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The International Energy Agency reported that blank prices would likely remain low for the next few years.

BODETT: Oil.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: "Better Call Saul," the sequel to the AMCs beloved series blank premiered this week.

BODETT: "Breaking Bad."

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After struggling to compete at his former level, golfer and Orlando resident blank said that he'd be taking time off to improve his game.

BODETT: Tiger Woods.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Firefighters in South Korea were able to rescue a woman who fell asleep on the floor and woke up to discover blank.

BODETT: That she - that she was - I got nothing.

SAGAL: I know. She woke up to discover that her robot vacuum was eating her hair. The woman, who was probably in the middle of a beautiful dream about George Clooney running his fingers through her hair, was jostled awake to find her Roomba vacuuming her head. You can't really blame the vacuum. It's in his nature. The woman thinks, ah, this patch of floor is perfect for a nap. The Roomba says, tonight I feast like a king.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: I have singular tastes.

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I think...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Tom do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, he didn't do that bad. He got six right for 12 more points. Now at 14, he has the lead.

BODETT: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right. We flipped a coin. P.J. has elected to go last so, Roxanne, you are up next. On Wednesday, President Obama asked Congress for approval in using military force against blank.

ROBERTS: ISIS.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Fifteen years after he took over his hosting duties on "The Daily Show," blank announced he'd be stepping down later this year.

ROBERTS: Jon Stewart.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Philadelphia was named as the host of the 2016 blank.

ROBERTS: Democratic National Convention.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Thanks to yet another snowstorm on Monday, a record-breaking six feet of snow has fallen on the city of blank in the past 30 days.

ROBERTS: Boston.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, NASA unveiled a cash of historic Apollo artifacts that were found in blank.

ROBERTS: Was this in Neil Armstrong's closet?

SAGAL: It was.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Alex Rodriguez apologized to the New York Yankees for his part in the biogenesis blank ring.

ROBERTS: The steroid...

SAGAL: Yeah. Doping yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, CBS reporter and "60 Minutes" correspondent blank died at the age of 73.

ROBERTS: Bob Simon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A British heavy metal musician attempting to go to the bathroom on his tour bus blanked.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: He got stuck.

SAGAL: No. He opened the wrong door and fell out of the speeding bus.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The lead singer of the British metal band Black Tongue was just trying to use his tour bus's bathroom when he opened the wrong door and tumbled out into traffic. The officers who arrived at the scene say that the singer sustained some minor injuries, but he'll be fine. They believe alcohol to be a major factor in the accident.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: For his part, the lead singer says he will be fine, but he just wishes that damned bathroom would slow the hell down.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: How did Roxanne do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Seven right, 14 more points, 17 and the lead.

SAGAL: Very well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bill, how many does P.J. need to win?

KURTIS: Seven to tie, eight to win.

O'ROURKE: Oh, it ain't happening.

SAGAL: Nobody beats Roxanne in her house, and wherever we go is her house. Here we go. All right, P.J., this is for the game. Fill in the blank. President Obama is expected to veto the blank pipeline bill.

O'ROURKE: Keystone pipeline.

SAGAL: Yes, which passed in the House.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, NBC announced they had slapped nightly news answer blank with a six-month suspension.

O'ROURKE: Brian Williams.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After rebel forces dissolved parliament and took over the government, the U.S., France and Britain all closed their embassies in blank.

O'ROURKE: Yemen.

SAGAL: In Yemen, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the CDC announced that the blank outbreak had spread to three more states.

O'ROURKE: Measles.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On a police report, a Florida man - yay - accused of dealing drugs put down blank as his occupation.

O'ROURKE: Drug dealer.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After being accused of recruiting illegal players, the Jackie Robinson West blank team was stripped of the national championship.

O'ROURKE: Little League.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Beyonce, Sam Smith and Beck were among the big winners of this year's blank awards.

O'ROURKE: Oh, Grammy.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A man in Philadelphia was able to get his Comcast customer service needs met by blanking.

O'ROURKE: Yeah. Falling out of the bus's - tour bus while going to the bathroom. No, I got no idea.

SAGAL: He called the CEO of Comcast's 92-year-old mother to complain.

O'ROURKE: All righty.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After hearing too many Comcast horror stories from his readers, Philadelphia Daily News columnist and tattletale Ronnie Polanechky called CEO Brian Roberts' 92-year-old mother, and it worked. The very next day, one of Polanechky's readers got the cable hooked up, and the CEO was sent to his room without his $35 million bonus.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, I think P.J. did really well. Did he do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He needed seven. He got seven. And that means he and Roxanne are co-champions.

SAGAL: That's amazing PJ.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: What a round.

SAGAL: In just a minute, we'll ask our panelists now that we know TVs are spying on us, what will be the next appliance doing something it should not? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.