Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Prediction

Published February 7, 2015 at 11:31 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next old-timey antique to come roaring back? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Another old-timey disease-infested thing making a comeback will be Paris Hilton.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Reza Aslan.

REZA ASLAN: Leeches. Are your humors out of balance? Get your black and yellow bile back to their proper proportion with leeches.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: House calls. Doctors are going to make house calls because they don't want to be in their offices or in hospitals because there are too many sick people.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, listen, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Reza Aslan. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sahgal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me