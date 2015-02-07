Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next old-timey antique to come roaring back? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Another old-timey disease-infested thing making a comeback will be Paris Hilton.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Reza Aslan.

REZA ASLAN: Leeches. Are your humors out of balance? Get your black and yellow bile back to their proper proportion with leeches.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: House calls. Doctors are going to make house calls because they don't want to be in their offices or in hospitals because there are too many sick people.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, listen, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Reza Aslan. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sahgal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

