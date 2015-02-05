Bringing The World Home To You

Suburban Atlanta Barber Offers Free Hair Cuts To Kids Who Misbehave

Published February 5, 2015 at 7:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A barber outside Atlanta is offering a lesson for kids who are acting too big for their britches. Russell Frederick says children who want to act like grown-ups can get their hair cut for free to look like one. When he's done, the kid has a classic old-guy look - bald on top with fringe around the edges. It's the Benjamin Button Special. And Frederick insists it works. He told The Washington Post his son's grades skyrocketed after he got the shame cut. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

