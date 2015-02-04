Left Shark Stands Out At Super Bowl Halftime Show

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with the second-biggest winner from the Super Bowl, left shark. Remember Katy Perry's shark backup dancers at halftime? Well, the shark on the left caught the eye of viewers for not being a particularly good dancer - so much so that to left shark has become a verb meaning to flail about or phone it in. The co-owner of a Denver nightclub paid the ultimate tribute to left shark. Yesterday, he posted an Instagram pic of what appears to be a freshly inked left shark tattoo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.