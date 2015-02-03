Bringing The World Home To You

Brian Williams: NBC News Anchor And Rapper

Published February 3, 2015 at 7:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's Brian Williams, "NBC Nightly News" anchor and rapper.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE TONIGHT SHOW")

BRIAN WILLIAMS: (Rapping) Depths of the sea, back to the block. Snoop Doggy Dogg funky as the - the D.O.C. Went solo on that [bleep], but it's still the same. Long Beach is the spot...

GREENE: Williams's budding music career has included mashups like "Baby Got Back" and "Gin And Juice." Well, now it's Snoop Dogg's "Who Am I?" "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon mashes up Williams's broadcasts. And you heard it here 'cause we're MORNING EDITION.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Who?

GREENE: EDITION.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: What?

GREENE: EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

