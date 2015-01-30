Bringing The World Home To You

The Art World Gets In On The Super Bowl Rivalry

Published January 30, 2015 at 7:13 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The art world has jumped into the Super Bowl rivalry. While hometown mayors might wager, say, lobster against local beer, Seattle Art Museum and New England's Clark Art Institute are wagering major paintings on a three-month loan - both spectacular seascapes of their regions. If the Seahawks win, Seattle will get a Winslow Homer masterpiece of a peninsula in Maine. If it's the Patriots, a dramatic rendering of Washington's "Puget Sound" will go East. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

