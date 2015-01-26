Another Coyote Found Wandering New York City

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a triumph of nature. A coyote was wandering New York. She was found in the sprawling complex known as Stuyvesant Town. She's now been released to a wildlife area of the Bronx. And this is the second time this month the coyote has turned up in the nation's most populous city. So there is wildlife in New York to go along with the pigeons, the rats, the statues of animals on the clock at the Central Park Zoo and the alligators in the sewers, which are mythological, I think.