Cheap Gas And Innovation Bring Optimism To Detroit Auto Show

Saturday marks the public opening of the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

Following a particularly good year for automakers and the continued drop in gas prices, the mood is optimistic for automakers like Ford, GM, Chrysler and foreign brands across the board. Innovation, both on fuel economy and in tech are also making a splash.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with NPR business reporter, Sonair Glinton, and the director of automotive relations at AutoTrader Group, Michelle Krebs, about the new innovations on display at the Detroit Auto Show.

, business reporter at NPR. He tweets @Sonari. Michelle Krebs, director of automotive relations at AutoTrader Group. She tweets @MichKrebs.

