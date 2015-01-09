Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Made In The USA: Military Looking For Domestically-Made Athletic Shoes

Published January 9, 2015 at 1:50 PM EST
U.S. Army soldiers run down Ardennes Street during pre-dawn physical training November 14, 2002 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Ardennes Street has probably seen the footfall of millions of soldiers over the past decades, as the main area for the mandatory PT every morning on Ft. Bragg. Soon, soldiers could be running in military-issued domestically made sneakers rather than purchasing theirs through a stipend, as they do now. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
U.S. Army soldiers run down Ardennes Street during pre-dawn physical training November 14, 2002 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Ardennes Street has probably seen the footfall of millions of soldiers over the past decades, as the main area for the mandatory PT every morning on Ft. Bragg. Soon, soldiers could be running in military-issued domestically made sneakers rather than purchasing theirs through a stipend, as they do now. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Athletic shoe companies are clamoring to become the first official training shoe of the U.S. military.

In the 1940s, a law was created requiring that all components of the U.S. military uniform be made domestically, but there was a catch. Training shoes were not included in the requirement because, at the time, they were not produced domestically. But now, companies like Saucony, New Balance and Adidas are vying for the spot.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Matt Powell, a sports industry analyst and author of Forbes’ Sneakernomics blog, about the possibility of a U.S.-made military sneaker.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.