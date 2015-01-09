Made In The USA: Military Looking For Domestically-Made Athletic Shoes

Athletic shoe companies are clamoring to become the first official training shoe of the U.S. military.

In the 1940s, a law was created requiring that all components of the U.S. military uniform be made domestically, but there was a catch. Training shoes were not included in the requirement because, at the time, they were not produced domestically. But now, companies like Saucony, New Balance and Adidas are vying for the spot.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Matt Powell, a sports industry analyst and author of Forbes’ Sneakernomics blog, about the possibility of a U.S.-made military sneaker.

Matt Powell, sports industry analyst at The NPD Group. He writes the Sneakernomics blog for Forbes and tweets @NPDMattPowell.

