Ex-Miami Dolphins Player Swims To Safety

Former Miami Dolphins football player Rob Conrad was fishing alone off the coast of South Florida when he fell from his boat. The Coast Guard sent a plane to find him after his friends were concerned when Conrad didn't meet them for dinner. But he made it on his own, according to ESPN, by swimming nine miles to shore. Conrad was found on the beach by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, the mark, you might say of, well, a real dolphin.