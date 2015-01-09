Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ex-Miami Dolphins Player Swims To Safety

Published January 9, 2015 at 6:56 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Former Miami Dolphins football player Rob Conrad was fishing alone off the coast of South Florida when he fell from his boat. The Coast Guard sent a plane to find him after his friends were concerned when Conrad didn't meet them for dinner. But he made it on his own, according to ESPN, by swimming nine miles to shore. Conrad was found on the beach by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, the mark, you might say of, well, a real dolphin. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition