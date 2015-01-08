California Dairy Owners Find Greener Pastures In Midwest

California is the nation’s number one dairy state. It’s branded as the state with happy cows, but not necessarily happy dairy owners. For many of them, drought, feed costs and development pressure mean it’s getting tougher to make a living.

That’s why some are some selling their cattle and heading to the Midwest.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Grant Gerlock of Harvest Public Media reports.

Grant Gerlock, reporter for Harvest Public Media. He tweets @ggerlock.

