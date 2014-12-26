Is Voicemail Becoming Obsolete? Coca-Cola Thinks So

Coca-Cola’s recent decision to eliminate their voicemail system at their Atlanta headquarters may be a sign of the times.

The company says this isn’t a cost-cutting measure – Coke estimates it will only save them $100,000 annually – but a move to increase worker productivity.

Cardiff Garcia of the Financial Times talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about how the office tools that are designed to help us communicate are becoming our work and leaving us little time to actually get our real work done.

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter for the Financial Times. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

