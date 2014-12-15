Actor Samuel L. Jackson Asks People To Join His Singing Protest

On Saturday, actor Samuel L. Jackson posted a clip on his Facebook page calling on celebrities who participated in the ice bucket challenge to support ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, to now join him in another action: singing in protest of the choking death of Eric Garner by a white police officer in New York City

In this video that went viral in two days, Jackson called out for others to sing along with this song.

So far Jackson’s page has gotten nearly two million views.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.