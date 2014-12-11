Bringing The World Home To You

For The Sophisticated Souse, Fabric Infused With A Whiff Of Whiskey

Published December 11, 2014 at 4:55 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. After a party, people try to get the smell of liquor out of their clothes. Scottish researchers think some people want to go the other way. They developed a fabric designed to smell like whiskey. Heriot-Watt University worked with the makers of Johnny Walker Black Label and Harris Tweed. They claim they created a subtle scent attractive to some. It's clothing for the person who wants to look like a tall drink of water and smell just like a highball. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

