For The Sophisticated Souse, Fabric Infused With A Whiff Of Whiskey

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. After a party, people try to get the smell of liquor out of their clothes. Scottish researchers think some people want to go the other way. They developed a fabric designed to smell like whiskey. Heriot-Watt University worked with the makers of Johnny Walker Black Label and Harris Tweed. They claim they created a subtle scent attractive to some. It's clothing for the person who wants to look like a tall drink of water and smell just like a highball. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.