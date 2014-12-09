Bringing The World Home To You

Lucky Accident With A State Trooper Helps A Mom Get To Her Sick Son

Published December 9, 2014 at 6:44 AM EST

After a state trooper pulled her over for tailgating and let her off with a warning, an 87-year-old woman on a road trip to see her ailing son accidentally backed into the cop's car.

So, Utah's KUTV reports, police gave her a lift — not to jail, but to her son in Ogden. The trip involved a 180-mile relay by what Helen Smith later described as "four good-lookin' patrol boys" serving the four counties between her encounter with the trooper and her son.

