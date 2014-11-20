Hotel Charges Couple Extra For Bad Review

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Tony and Jan Jenkinson really do not like the Broadway Hotel. They stayed in that hotel in England and reviewed it on TripAdvisor as a quote, "filthy, dirty, rotten, stinking hovel." Afterward, they say the hotel charged them an extra $150. They were told the hotel has a no bad review policy. Instead of the customer's always right, they tried the customer should just be quiet, but the hotel has now refunded the Jenkins's money. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.