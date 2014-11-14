Bringing The World Home To You

Any Easy Password Can Help Hackers And The Feds

Published November 14, 2014 at 6:55 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, And I mean, how many times have you heard that you can't use, say, your dog's name and 111 as your password? That's how notorious hackers like Jeremy Hammond managed to succeed. Hammond is currently serving 10 years in Manchester Federal Prison for his cyber attacks. And in an interview with the Associated Press, he says he thinks he knows how the feds finally tracked him down. Hammond's password was Chewy 123. And Chewy was his cat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition