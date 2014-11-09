Making Ends Meet

On-air challenge:Given a category, name something whose first two letters are the first and last letters of the category. For example, given "Animal," you would say "Alligator" or "Alpaca."

Last week's challenge, from listener Sandy Weisz of Chicago:Write down the following four times: 3:00, 6:00, 12:55 and 4:07. These are the only times on a clock that share a certain property (without repeating oneself). What property is this?

Answer:On an analog clock, the hands are in the shapes of letters of the alphabet: L, I, V, C (which, by chance, are also all Roman numerals).

Winner:Arvin Tseng of Los Angeles, Calif.

Next week's challenge from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass.: Name a well-known clothing company. Move each of its letters three spaces earlier in the alphabet and rearrange the result. You'll name something you don't want in an article of clothing. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

