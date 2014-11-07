Bringing The World Home To You

Murder-For-Hire Charge Dropped Against Drummer For AC/DC

Published November 7, 2014 at 8:02 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Fairness demands we play AC/DC again. Some charges were dropped against Phil Rudd. We told you yesterday New Zealand authorities accused the AC/DC drummer of attempting to procure murder - awkward for a member of a group that sang "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap." Now his lawyer says that charge is gone. Rudd is accused only of threatening to kill someone - also a drug charge his lawyer calls minor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

